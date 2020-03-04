News

Sumona Chakravarti aka Bhoori dons a new look on The Kapil Sharma Show

04 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see the cast of most renowned historical-drama known to Indian audience till date, Ramayan. Kapil Sharma will welcome Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri along with producer Subhash Sagar. The episode will be nothing less than a journey down memory lane and will surely make each and every television viewer nostalgic. The show Ramayan crossed total viewership of 650 million and has been telecasted in 55 countries, which broke the record in Limca Book as the most watched mythological series in the Indian History. Kapil, who reminisced the days when Ramayan aired for the first time on Indian Television, said “Every time the show was telecast on the television, female members in my house and the neighbours who used to come over to watch the show always had their duppata over their head to pay respect”.Apart from that the audiences will see Sumona Chakravarti aka Bhoori sport a new look,who is dressed as an angel to meet  Purushottam Ram aka Arun Govil , Sita Maa aka Deepika Chikhalia and Laxman aka Sunil Lahri*

 

