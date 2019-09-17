SUN Bangla launches Jiyonkathi; Joy Mukherjee and Oindrila Sharma to play lead roles

MUMBAI: SUN Bangla is all set to launch a new tale called Jiyonkathi, a story of love, struggle and human emotions.



Backed by Magic Moments Motion Pictures PVT Ltd, it features Joy Mukherjee and Oindrila Sharma in lead roles. Joy will be seen as Rishi and Oindrila is playing the role of Jahnabi.



Speaking about the storyline of Jiyonkathi, writer Leena Ganguly said, “By Jiyonkathi, we mean life. Similarly, this story is also about living and loving life. Jiyonkathi showcases two pictures of two completely different individuals, Rishi and Jahnabi. Rishi is a high ranking government official. He is hard working, honest but rude, rough with strong ethics. On the other side, Jahnabi is soft, cheerful, vivid like a mild twilight. This tale is very relevant in today’s time when society is self-centric and these two human beings are dutiful towards their community on their own way. Now, how these two impossibly different characters will continue their journey, Jiyonkathi would reveal in future.”



Talking about the character Rishi, Joy said, “First of all, I’m extremely happy that I’m back on small screen after almost three years. I’m very thankful to Magic Moments for giving me this opportunity. With Leena di, Saibal da I have worked before and they are like family to me. It is my first association with SUN Bangla. It is also my first work with Oindrila. So it’s a combination of an old and a new team working together. The story is quite interesting and I am really looking forward to see our audience’s reaction.”



Oindrila said, “When the story was narrated to me, I felt that this character Jahnabi is similar to me in some way. And of course it is penned by Leena di. So I said yes instantly. My co actor Joy is very helpful and the entire team is friendly. I’m enjoying shooting here. Hope people will appreciate our story.”



Jiyonkathi is set to hit the small screen on 23rd September and will air everyday at 8 PM.