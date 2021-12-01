This Sunday, 5th Dec, Sony TV’s India’s Best Dancer 2 extends a warm welcome to legendary singer Asha Bhosle by celebrating 75 years of the glorious singer

MUMBAI: This Sunday, Sony Entertainment Television’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer – Season 2 promises to be EPIC not only for the contestants but for the fans and viewers as well!

For the first time in television history and on a dance reality show, legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be making an appearance as the guest judge where, the dance reality show will be celebrating 75 years of Asha ji! The evergreen singer who has won the hearts of many with her melodious voice will be seen enjoying each and every dance act put forward by the contestants. Not only this, going down memory lane, she will be seen sharing many interesting trivia from her time in the industry and also engage with the contestants by motivating them and making them feel extra special. It was also a revelation to many and a lesser known fact that Asha Bhosle is an avid fan of various dance forms and keeps a track of how dance as a genre has evolved over generations! Needless to say, the judges Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis will be seen getting overwhelmed with her majestic presence.

From Waacking to Krumping to Jazz Funk to Traditional Bharatanatyam and more, prepare for a whole new level of, ‘WHOA!!!’ this weekend. The contestants and choreographers will be paying an incredible tribute to Ashaji in a unique way which will be a nothing short of a visual spectacle. All in all, from the exceptional performances and banter to the anecdotes and nostalgia, the upcoming episode of India’s Best Dancer - Season 2 has all this and much more in store for the viewers!

