This Sunday, ‘Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge’ will welcome ‘Khan Brothers’ - Arbaaz and Sohail!

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television is all set to add a much-needed dose of laughter to your weekend with its highly anticipated comedy extravaganza, 'Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge!' Promising an episode filled with unlimited ‘madness’ this Sunday, the show will welcome Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, who will join our very own ‘Madness Ki Malkin’ Huma Qureshi and enjoy some unique acts presented by the talented comedians.



Ace stand-up comedian and host of the show, Harsh Gujaral, delivers a chuckle worthy act highlighting what it takes to live with elder siblings and the quirks that come along with it; inviting laughter from the celebrity guests. Comedians Hemangi Kavi and Kushal Badrike humorously navigate the ups and downs of married life through their skit titled, ‘Silent Baiko’, earning praise from the Khan Brothers for its comedic brilliance. Next up, Paritosh Tripathi's portrayal of a struggling scriptwriter resulted in an enactment so hilarious that the guests couldn’t help but break into laughter.



Watch Paritosh’s Act Here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C4FjJ84rNkJ/?igsh=MWE3YTRiZjB0aXVjYw==



Talking about the variety ‘Madness Machayenge’ will provide in terms of comedy, Hemangi Kavi shares, "Being a part of ‘Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasyenge’ is a joy and working with such brilliant comedians has added an extra layer of excitement and creativity to the experience. Partnering with Kushal Badrike for our gag was a laughter riot. We've had so much fun bringing out the quirks and humour of the everyday life of a Husband and Wife that I can't wait for the audience to witness the madness and laughter we've cooked up together. We have stand-up, gigs, roasts and everything else in between when it comes to comedy. So get ready for some madness and non-stop entertainment!"



Be sure to tune in to 'Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge’ this Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television