This Sunday, Sony TV’s Indian Idol Season 13 contestant Rishi Singh recreates the magic of ‘Mere Sapnon ki rani’ with Sharmila Tagore ji in the ‘Leading Ladies special’ episode

MUMBAI : This Sunday, Sony Entertainment Television’s renowned singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol – Season 13’ for the first time will witness Bollywood's evergreen actor Sharmila Tagore ji grace the ‘Leading Ladies Special’ episode. Impressing Sharmila ji along with the judges – Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani, contestant Rishi Singh from Ayodhya will win everyone's heart with his performance on ‘Jeevan Se Bhari Teri Ankhein & Mere Sapnon ki Rani.’ Not only this, but he will also be seen recreating the magic of ‘Mere Sapnon Ki Rani’ with Sharmila Tagore ji and host Aditya Narayan.

Contestant Rishi Singh from Ayodhya has won many hearts including that of the ace cricketer, Virat Kohli. Adding to the fanbase will be veteran actress Sharmila Tagore ji who will be seen showering praises on Rishi and congratulating his parents for having such a talented son post his performance. She shares, “It was fantastic to hear you. You created a magical atmosphere. The entire nation is proud of you.” Judge Vishal Dadlani will be seen calling Rishi ‘Khara sona’ after his dhamakedaar performance.

There’s more! Rishi will be seen recreating the greatest love songs of all time ‘Mere sapnon ki rani’ with Sharmila Tagore ji and host Aditya Narayan swaying everyone present on set. Adding to the magical moment, Sharmila ji shares, “Kishore ji sang this song sitting on a chair cross-legged very casually and effortlessly. I had specially gone to the studio to hear him sing this song.”



