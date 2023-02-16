This Sunday on Sony TV’s ‘Indian Idol – Season 13,’ Kumar Sanu turns ‘love guru’ for Chirag Kotwal

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 15:57
This Sunday on Sony TV’s ‘Indian Idol – Season 13,’ Kumar Sanu turns ‘love guru’ for Chirag Kotwal

MUMBAI :This Sunday, 90s nostalgia will take over Sony Entertainment Television’s prestigious singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol - Season 13’ as the show will welcome the evergreen singers from the 90s - Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal! The show that will celebrate the 'Glorious 90s' will see Kumar Sanu engage with contestant Chirag Kotwal and advise him on how to tweak his singing style by changing his expression and posture as it would help him impress many! Meanwhile, Kumar Sanu joins Chirag on stage and asks him to sing 'Kaali kaali Aakhen' from the film Bazigaar with him.

Be sure to tune in Indian Idol 13 this Sunday at 8:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television

90s Sony Entertainment Television Indian Idol - Season 13 Anuradha Paudwal Kumar Sanu Kaali kaali Aakhen Bazigaar
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

