Sunday Special on COLORS’ Bigg Boss: Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan to bring us up close and personal with the housemates

MUMBAI: The audiences are on the edge of their seats as COLORS ‘BIGG BOSS’ lives up to its theme, Iss baar game nahin hoga sabke liye same to same. The master’s house is now a playground of favouritism, provocation, clever strategies, love games, and epic spats. Making entertainment of the viewers its top priority, this season has turned all the sacrosanct rules and even the format of the show on its head. The trend of breaking traditions and disruption continues as the show gears up for a special Sunday episode, led by the charming and suave brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. The two are welcomed to ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ by none other than megastar and host of the show, Salman Khan. India’s favourite reality show captures the three brothers bringing their charm onto the iconic vaar stage. Viewers are in for a treat as the Khans drop some filmy trivia and revelations about their personal and family lives. 

After donning multiple hats successfully, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan will be the ambassadors of entertainment on the show as they present the house of BIGG BOSS to the viewers with a different lens. Promising a laugh riot, the two Khans will be seen bantering with the contestants about the events that have transpired during the week. In their signature comic style, the brothers will roast the contestants and pull off fun gags and games. This special Sunday episode is the audiences’ golden ticket to getting up close and personal with their favourite contestants and experiencing the Khans' uproarious take on all the show's shenanigans. Get ready for a Khan-tastic ride!

Watch 'BIGG BOSS' co-presented by HYUNDAI & APPY FIZZ, co-powered by DABUR RED BAE FRESH GEL & TRESEMME, SPECIAL PARTNER Ching's Schezwan Chutney, SMART LOCK SCREEN PARTNER GLANCE & HYGIENE PARTNER, HARPIC' every Monday to Friday at 10.00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9.00 pm only on COLORS, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema.

