Sunidhi Chauhan on her character in Vidrohi: Tilottama brings comic relief in this intense show… it feels sad to see her not standing up for her own rights

MUMBAI: Sunidhi Chauhan is happy to have bagged the role of Tilottama in Subrat Sinha and Dr. Bodhisattva’s Vidrohi. Tilottama is the ‘choti bahu of Rodang’. She is the youngest one in the family and full of life.

“Tilottama brings the much required comic relief in this intense show. She is innocent, straight forward, and never thinks before speaking. She loves her husband and believes that he should be the next Senapati as it’s his birth right. Tilottama never stands for herself even after her husband treats her badly, and starts an affair with another woman. But in real life, I am very strong, mature and believe in fighting for my rights. So Sunidhi and Tilottama are totally opposite to each other,” says the actor.

The show is an unique one. It is based on the 19th century and this is for the first time in Indian television that a show is being made on Odisha’s Paika Rebellion. Sunidhi reveals that the makers have used VR to make the story look authentic and relatable.

“The set vibes are very healthy and positive. We have lunch time together every day. We all support each other in our scenes. I am away from my family and home but the set feels like my second home,” she smiles.

Talking about her look and costume in the show, Sunidhi adds, “My look here is very different from the TV shows I have done in my past. It’s not a social drama or a mythological show, so it takes like 30-40mins for Tilottama to get fully ready. I enjoy my costume but it's quite difficult to flaunt. I am a very comfy clothes person so wearing this heavy jewelry for 12-13hrs daily is quite a task. In the initial days, the dress and jewelry used to itch a lot but I got used to it now. No pain, no gain.”

Sunidhi is thankful to the creative team, hair and makeup team, and designer team for making her look beautiful. “Few people made me realize that Tilottama's storyline has lots of different shades and graphs which is very difficult to play. And, they have also told me that I am performing well. So, yes that would be the best compliment that I have received so far,” the actor sounds happy.

Shooting for this kind of a show takes longer and involves a lot of hard work. “Rehearsals before the final get the best out of us. We need so much patience to learn and understand well. I have been learning so much. Our director Prasad sir, DOP, Ravi sir and all the unit members are supportive, and doing their best. It's all worth it after we get the final results in the telecast. The fact that we are receiving so much love is very motivating,” she adds.

About working with Gaatha Productions and the producers, Sunidhi says, “It's going great till now, fingers crossed. The best part about our producers Subrat Sinha Sir and Bodhisattva Sir is that they are always there to talk to us whenever we want to discuss something, be it regarding the show or our characters. They also come on set to meet us and ask if we are comfortable or not, if we need anything. I would surely want to work with them again, if they would have me."