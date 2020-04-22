Sunidhi Chauhan separates from her husband

MUMBAI: According to a leading entertainment portal, singer Sunidhi Chauhan has separated from her husband.

Yes, Sunidhi Chauhan's eight-year-old marriage with musician Hitesh Sonik reportedly has run into rough weather. It's been some time that Sunidhi and Hitesh are living separately since a few days but had managed to keep it under wraps till now.

Sunidhi took a short break from her work to be in Goa with Hitesh and his friends, sometime ago. After returning from Goa, things got worse between the two. “Sunidhi and Hitesh are having issues since many days and haven't told many friends or relatives---but yes, Goa trip ke baad, baat bahut bigad gayi,” a source told the portal.

When Sunidhi was contacted, she said, "No comments".

This is Sunidhi's second marriage; her first at the age of 18 to director-choreographer Bobby Khan lasted barely a year. Sunidhi married Sonik in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on 1 January 2018.

