Sunil Chhetri is all praises for wife Sonam, gives her credit for his success

MUMBAI: Sunil Chhetri has penned down a note for his wife Sonam and his words will instantly melt your heart.

The footballer is all praises for his beloved wife and gave her credit for his success.

Sunil, popularly known as Captain Fantastic, took to his Instagram account and shared a picture with Sonam. The two can be seen adorably posing with each other. The footballer shared the post to mark Sonam’s birthday. Wishing her on the occasion and giving her the credit for his success, he wrote, “For someone who relies on partners to succeed, you've been the best one by miles. May that smile never leave your beautiful face. Happy Birthday, love @sonam_29”

Sunil and Sonam make a lovely couple and set major relationship goals. The two tied the knot in December 2017. Sonam is the daughter of the former Indian national football player and Mohun Bagan legend Subrata Bhattacharya. On special occasions and festivals, Sunil shares lovely pictures with his wife. On Diwali, he had shared a stylish and lovey-dovey picture with Sonam. “With the brightest light, wishing all of you the best through the year. Let's do things that make our planet the nicest place. #HappyDiwali” he wrote.

