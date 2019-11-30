Sunil Chhetri’s Bday note for wife Sonam wins Anushka Sharma, Tara Sharma’s hearts

MUMBAI: ‘Captain Fantastic’ Sunil Chhetri has been winning hearts with his moves on the field. And now, the footballer has won the hearts of everyone by penning down an adorable note for his wife Sonam Bhattacharya.

As Sonam turned a year older, Sunil, who captains both the Indian National Team and the Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC, took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of his wife. To wish her on her birthday, he wrote, “Happy Birthday, love I'll start by thanking you for making my life better - not just for the last two years of marriage - but for the 15 years of being around each other.”

He added, “Your love, support, time and round-the-clock care let's me do what I love doing the most, without any worry.

I don't really express gratitude as often as I should, but I do appreciate all those roles you play with so much ease. You've been a wife, a friend, a critic and beyond.

It's your birthday today and I want nothing more than a peaceful and healthy future for you. I promise to be a better husband and that includes, more date nights, watching all the movies you want to, together. Let's see the world and make memories. Happy Birthday, partner. I love you.”

His lovely birthday note for his wife also won the hearts of actresses Anushka Sharma and Tara Sharma.

The Sultan actress liked the post, while the Page 3 actress wished Sonam by writing, “Happy Birthday @sonam_29 ! All the very best.. loads of good wishes and love️ We so enjoyed having you both on #TheTaraSharmaShow And @chetri_sunil11 what a lovely message.”

Take a look below: