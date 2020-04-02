News

Sunil Grover requests Kapil Sharma to do this!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2020 09:11 PM

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover once shared a great bond. They worked together on Comedy Night's with Kapil, but things turned sour between them. Well, everyone is aware of the controversial feud. However, it has been many years since the incident.

Today, on Kapil's birthday, Sunil took to his Twitter handle and wrote a sweet note for his 'Paaji'. He also requested Kapil to keep spreading the medicine of laughter to everyone for many more years to come. 

As soon as Sunil posted this, fans of The Kapil Sharma Show went berserk. They bombarded the comment section asking Sunil to return to TKSS.

