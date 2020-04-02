Sunil Grover requests Kapil Sharma to do this!

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover once shared a great bond. They worked together on Comedy Night's with Kapil, but things turned sour between them. Well, everyone is aware of the controversial feud. However, it has been many years since the incident.

Today, on Kapil's birthday, Sunil took to his Twitter handle and wrote a sweet note for his 'Paaji'. He also requested Kapil to keep spreading the medicine of laughter to everyone for many more years to come.

As soon as Sunil posted this, fans of The Kapil Sharma Show went berserk. They bombarded the comment section asking Sunil to return to TKSS.

Have a look below.

Happy birthday pah ji. Wish you a long and happy life. Keep giving the world this medicine called laughter. @KapilSharmaK9 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 2, 2020

