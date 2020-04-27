Sunil Grover reveals what his drunk friends call and tell him

MUMBAI: Actor and comedian Sunil Grover recently posted a video on his Instagram account and revealed that a few of his friends drink and call him at night. In the video, Sunil is heard saying that they keep telling him about coming up with a vaccine for coronavirus.

Sunil Grover warns them to do what they are best at and take care of their transport's business instead of speaking all this and obey the lockdown rules. The comedian captioned the post as, 'Raat Ki Calls (sic)'.

He had also shared a video showing everyone his daily routine during lockdown. The funny video had him telling everyone that he wakes up, drinks tea, goes to the bathroom and drinks tea, has breakfast, and then has tea again; he then watches TV and drinks tea again. That's how he spends the rest of his day. Isn't that relatable?

Have a look at his latest post.

Credits: TOI