Sunil Grover shares a frame with Katy Perry but there's a twist

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover is known for his impeccable comic skills which can make anyone laugh till they drop. The actor’s comic timing is unmatchable and his long career in the world of comedy is proof.

The actor is known to add his own element of comedy in everything he does and his latest Instagram post is proof. We all know how international sensation Katy Perry visited Mumbai recently and she had a gala time meeting the who’s who of Bollywood.

Well, among the several biggies of B’town who managed to steal a moment with the beauty, Sunil was one of them who got to share a frame with her. Well, there is a slight twist in this as it is Sunil after all, he can always manage to do something funny.

The picture shared by the comedian on his Instagram handle is photoshopped. Yes, you heard it right! While Katy is standing looking all gorgeous, Sunil has photoshopped with his picture.

Take a look at the picture:

Isn’t it funny?

Sunil's pals and his fans couldn't stop laughing and in no time, comments started pouring on his post.

What do you think about Sunil’s funny twist? Tell us in the comments.