News

Sunil Grover shares a frame with Katy Perry but there's a twist

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
16 Nov 2019 04:44 PM

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover is known for his impeccable comic skills which can make anyone laugh till they drop. The actor’s comic timing is unmatchable and his long career in the world of comedy is proof.

The actor is known to add his own element of comedy in everything he does and his latest Instagram post is proof.  We all know how international sensation Katy Perry visited Mumbai recently and she had a gala time meeting the who’s who of Bollywood.

Well, among the several biggies of B’town who managed to steal a moment with the beauty, Sunil was one of them who got to share a frame with her. Well, there is a slight twist in this as it is Sunil after all, he can always manage to do something funny.

The picture shared by the comedian on his Instagram handle is photoshopped. Yes, you heard it right! While Katy is standing looking all gorgeous, Sunil has photoshopped with his picture.

Take a look at the picture:

Isn’t it funny?

Sunil's pals and his fans couldn't stop laughing and in no time, comments started pouring on his post.

What do you think about Sunil’s funny twist? Tell us in the comments.

Tags > Sunil Grover, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Gautam Rode celebrates Children's Day with...

Gautam Rode celebrates Children's Day with underprivileged kids
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Shabbir Ahluwalia

past seven days