Sunil Grover shares jaw-dropping picture!

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover has made a special place in people’s hearts by portraying several comic characters. He is currently focusing on his career in movies.

The comedian and actor rose to fame by playing the character of Gutthi in the popular show, Comedy Nights With Kapil Sharma.

Later, in the Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil developed several more characters, but his characters Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi gained the most popularity.

Recently, Sunil shared an interesting post on his social media which has all his famous characters: Gutthi, Dr. Mashoor Gulati, Rinku Bhabhi, Ruk Ruk Khan, and Bachchan Sahab.

Have a look.

Credits: TOI