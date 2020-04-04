Sunil Grover urges people to stay indoors in a hilarious way; watch

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment world. He is one of the most popular comedians. He has been part of shows like Gutur Gu and The Kapil Sharma Show. His film projects include Bharat and Gabbar is Back.

The comedian-actor is quite active on social media. As we know everyone is locked up in their homes as government has announced 21 days lockdown due to coronavirus, the comedian has been sharing funny posts on social media.

In his latest post, he urged everyone to stay indoors but with a hilarious twist. The actor shared a video on his Instagram account urging people to stay indoors, only then the liquor shops will soon get functional. And if they don’t abide by the lockdown currently imposed in the country, they will have to bear the consequences. As it will further delay the reopening of these liquor shops, he ends the video, leaving it to the people now. With a straight face, he begins with the video only for it to take a hilarious turn towards the video. He captioned this video as, “Choice is yours !”

Check out the video here:

