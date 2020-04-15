Sunil Grover wants to exchange his fake mask and sanitizer

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover has a massive fan following owing to his impeccable acting and brilliant comic timing. The actor has proved his worth in every movie and show in which he has appeared to date. As of now, he has joined with others celebs from the entertainment industry for spreading awareness about the Coronavirus outbreak and its precautionary measures on social media. The best part is that the Bharat actor opts for hilarious ways to send messages to people.

As we speak of this, Sunil has shared yet another video on his Instagram handle with a hidden message behind the same. As we can see, he states that he is going outside to exchange his mask which according to him is not the original N95 one. He further mentions going to exchange his sanitizer too as it does not kill 100% germs. However, the real reason behind these sly dialogues is revealed in Sunil’s caption that reads, 'Yeh video bhi 100 percent nahin hai. Anything you want to return or exchange, only after lockdown.'

Have a look.

