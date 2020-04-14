Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman of Ramayan is TV's original angry young man

MUMBAI: Ever since Ramayan started re-running on TV amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone is talking about the show. The return of the mythological drama has sent happy waves across the audience. Fans are glued to the screens every morning and are religiously watching the episodes. Not only this, but they are also expressing their opinions about watching the iconic age-old drama gain. People are showering loads of love on the ensemble star cast including Arun Govil as Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana, and others.

These days, memes have become a trend. Whether it's a new show, song, or even a video, memes are surely made. And Ramayan also couldn't escape the meme game as the internet is flooded with hilarious memes on the show and its characters.

So, in a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman expressed his views on these funny memes doing rounds on the net. Many memes on his character and dialogues have emerged, wherein some have also tagged him as the 'original angry young man.'

Talking about the same, the actor said that he has come across many such memes on the internet and people have personally sent it to him. He revealed that even his brother's kids are bombarding him with memes made on him. Unlike some others, Sunil is actually liking all the memes and enjoying it. He believes that memes are made on someone when he or she is popular. So, he feels honoured to be a part of them.

Take a look at some of the Ramayan memes here.

