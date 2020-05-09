Sunil Lahri aka Laxman opens up on a NEAR DEATH EXPERIENCE from Ramayan days

MUMBAI: Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is not just a show but it’s an emotion which every Indian feels deeply even after watching it several times. During these quarantine days, Ramayan has proved to be a stressbuster for everyone in the family and has made people remember the good old days.

From kids to adults to old-aged people, everyone is watching this show and also learning things about India's ancient history.

Well, since the time Ramayan is being rerun on the television, the internet is flooded with throwback pictures, videos and memes related to the show and the stars. In fact, it seems, the star cast of the show yet again became the major talk of the town.

Sunil Lahri who played the role of Laxman in the show is continuously sharing throwback pictures and various memories from his Ramayan days.

The actor shared an incident wherein he spoke about a near death experience from Ramayan days. He narrated a story wherein he wanted to reach Mumbai back from Umbergaon for an important shoot. However, the Ramayan shoot got extended and he could only leave the set at 3am. He rushed into his car and started to drive back to Mumbai. Sunil hadn’t slept for an entire day and while driving the actor dozed off. He woke up to find himself in the car a few meters away from the highway. He was surprised to know that he wasn’t harmed even a bit and his car also didn’t even get a scratch. He said, “In that situation anything could have happened but I believe I’m a blessed human and have love and prayers of my family which is why even after dozing off while driving I was safe and sound”. Later, Sunil freshened up in a restaurant and drove to Mumbai on another shoot’s set.

Sunil in the video also cautioned the fans and viewers to be active while driving and not make the mistake he did.

Have a look at the video:

What do you have to say about the incident? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.