Sunil Pal records statement with Mumbai Police regarding defamation FIR against him

MUMBAI: Sunil Pal recorded his statement at Andheri Police Station in Mumbai with regard to an FIR for defamation registered against him.

The actor and comedian was booked for allegedly making 'derogatory and obnoxious' remarks against doctors and frontline workers engaged in COVID-19 management and treatment of patients in a viral post. The trouble began when Dr Sushmita Bhatnagar, Head of the Association of Medical Consultants, chanced upon his commentary during a show on an entertainment channel.

He was reportedly heard saying, 'Doctors are a form of God, but 90 per cent of the doctors have taken an evil form, and are fraud. Poor people are being scared in the name of COVID all day, they are humiliated and harassed by saying there are no beds, no plasma, no medicine, no this, no that.'

He apologised on Facebook for making such comments. Sunil also shared a video message seeking forgiveness. He said, 'As you all know, an FIR has been filed against me in Andheri Police Station. The doctors and medical staff have said that I have said offensive things about them, though I didn't say it. I said it by observing things that are happening nearby. These days, doctors are the image of God. Because of few people, the profession gets tarnished. I am not saying it about everyone, my heart still says that if I have hurt someone then I am sorry. I also make people laugh and laughter is the best medicine. So, insulting medicine was never my intention. I hope you all love for a thousand years, I love you all.'

