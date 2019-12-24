News

Sunny Hindustani and Salman Ali’s face off at Indian Idol season 11

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Dec 2019 04:57 PM

MUMBAI: This weekend on Sony Entertainment Television, Indian idol season 11 would be bombarded with talent as singing superstars of two seasons would be coming together and sharing the stage for this musical night. The most anticipated face off  would happen ,when Season 10 winner the sensational singer Salman Ali will perform with Indian Idol Season 11 powerhouse of talent Sunny Hindustani. 

It would be great to see how these two gifted talents would make the entire set of Indian Idol go gala over their performance. 

Stay Tuned and watch Indian Idol every Saturday and Sunday at 8PM only on Sony Entertainment. Television.

Tags > Sunny Hindustani, Salman Ali, Indian Idol season 11, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh

past seven days