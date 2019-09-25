News

Sunny Leone bags Ekta Kapoor's web series based on Kama Sutra?

25 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone, who has acted in films like Jism 2, Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Tera Intezaar, has bagged a new project. Reportedly, she will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series based on Kama Sutra.

Earlier, the actress, who is currently seen on Splitsvilla 12, has starred in her auto-biopic series Karenjit Kaur The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. The web series streaming on Zee 5, traces her sensational journey from being a middle-class Sikh girl to a successful porn star to now a popular Bollywood actress.

Now, according to a report in Mid-day, Ekta Kapoor has conceptualised a web series based on Kama Sutra, and Sunny Leone has been approached to play the lead. A source spoke to the tabloid and revealed, "Discussions have been on between the duo (Sunny Leone and Ekta Kapoor) over the past few months. Sunny has heard the outline of the show and has agreed in principle to be part of it. The two have earlier successfully collaborated for Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ekta is convinced that the actor is the right person for the role." The ALTBalaji series will be set in the 13th century. 

