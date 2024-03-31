Sunny Leone-hosted 'Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please' Goes Live Today - Here's What You Can Expect this season

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated reality show, 'Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please', hosted by actress-entrepreneur Sunny Leone, premieres today at 7 pm! The show, which established Sunny as a popular household name across the nation, promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, drama, and romance. The latest season will feature Sunny co-hosting the show with Tanuj Virwani, who makes his hosting debut with this show. Previously, the show was co-hosted by Rannvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinapa and Arjun Bijlani among others.

‘Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please’ promises to take the concept of dating reality shows a notch up with its fresh twists and thrilling challenges. While Sunny Leone's magnetic charm is sure to cast a spell on the contestants as well as the audience, viewers can expect nothing short of an electrifying journey filled with surprises and entertainment. The audience is also looking forward to see Sunny’s on-screen chemistry with Tanuj Virwani.

This season will host past connections and witness unresolved emotions take the center stage. Contestants will navigate through the feeling of love, jealousy, and heartbreak in an attempt to find their perfect match. With a mix of chemistry, confrontations, and emotional revelations, ‘Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please’ is set to guarantee a non-stop entertainment!