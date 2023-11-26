Sunny Leone lauds Isha Malviya says, “You are one of the reasons why I am hooked on to this season.”

Sunny Leone

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is all set to gear up for its next phase with Weekend Ka Vaar being interesting week after week. Host Salman Khan was seen schooling a number of contestants on their performance while he was seen lauding a few for their game. 

In a recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan was seen welcoming Sunny Leone for the promotions of her upcoming song. She was seen having some fun interactions with the contestants of the show. She also lauded Isha Malviya for her performance. Sunny said, “Isha I want to say something. You are one of the reasons why I am hooked on to this season.”To which Isha reverted saying , “ oh my goodness. Thank you so much ma’am.”

Sunny further continued saying, “There are so many ups and downs in your life right in the season so I can’t imagine what would be happening outside. She also said that Abhishek and Samarth are vibing and Bromancing but when they are with you they both act very very different.” 

Munawar backed on to that saying, “yes yes totally”. 

For the unversed Isha was previously seen in the show Udaariyaan. She is currently in bigg boss 17.

