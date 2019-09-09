News

Sunny Leone Roots for Social media star Akshay Kakkar on MTV Ace of Space 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Sep 2019 05:03 PM

Social media star Akshay Kakkar, known for his undying confidence and fearless persona, is winning hearts in MTV Ace of Space 2. While Akshay is receiving good wishes from across the country, he is lucky enough to have the support of someone special, all the way from Bollywood. Yes, you read that right! Actor Sunny Leone is supporting Akshay for MTV Ace of Space 2. Sunny, who has been a part of Akshay’s social media video, is rooting for him and wants him to win the second season of the captive reality show. Showering her good wishes and support, Sunny says, “I am really happy to see Akshay on MTV Ace of Space 2. His confidence, demeanor and the way he expresses himself is truly heartwarming. He is genuine and has a positive outlook towards life and I’m hoping he picks up the winner trophy.”

With Sunny’s good wishes, it will be exciting to see how Akshay’s journey unfolds in the Mastermind’d house. MTV Ace of Space 2 airs every day at 6PM only on MTV

