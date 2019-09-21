News

Sunny Leone turns painter

MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone has donned the painter's hat. She was seen painting with her sons, Noah and Asher.

The Bollywood star on Thursday took to Twitter to share an image where she was seen sketching on a white sheet, with her sons sitting behind her and playing with colours.

"Started a new painting today and the best part is my boys are painting in the background as well. I hope this never changes," she captioned the image.

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber also have a daughter named Nisha, who she adopted in 2017 from a village in Latur, Maharashtra.

In 2018, Sunny and Daniel announced the birth of their twin boys, born through surrogacy.

Source: IANS

