Super 30 founder Anand Kumar recruited as an expert for selective episodes on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

MUMBAI: Super 30 founder Anand Kumar will be the expert at the Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 12's 51st episode, which would telecast on 7th December.

Also in 2017, Kumar had participated in the KBC and won Rs 25 lakh. Kumar had also helped Amitabh Bachchan in preparing for his role in the film Aarakshan.

However, this time he will be the expert. He will also be the expert in episode 61 and 62 which would telecast on December 21st and 22nd respectively.

Super 30 has been a highly acclaimed programme to nurture 30 students from the underprivileged sections of the society at a time every year free of cost for the prestigious IIT entrance test with an outstanding success rate. It also led to a biopic on Super 30 founder starring Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, which was a huge hit.

The biopic on Super 30 founder starring Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was a huge success with eight states declaring it tax-free so that more and more youth could benefit from its powerful messaging.

On being invited as an expert at the KBC, Kumar said it was always a pleasure to be in the company of Amitabh Bachchan.

