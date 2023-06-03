Super! ‘Blessed and Humbled’ says Rupali Ganguly as she meets Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Rupali Ganguly has become part of one of the topmost shows on Indian television and her stellar performance as Anupama has won hearts. She is a tremendous actress and has been part of the industry for over two decades now.
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. This time, we bring to you Rupali Ganguly’s meeting with Spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Also read: Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly says ‘SORRY’ to Sumbul Touqeer Khan; find out why

The audience seems to agree with the show’s plot and the issues it takes up and narrates it in the episodes.

Rupali seems to have recently met Global humanitarian and Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and felt blessed to have met him. She recently shared the pictures on her social media.

Check out the post here:

The actress captioned the picture as, ““The magic is that, a person who wants nothing will receive everything “
Blessed and Humbled to be in the presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar”

Sri Sri Ravi Shakar ji is the founder of the Art of Living foundation and is a renowned Yoga Guru and Spiritual leader.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Maya reveals Kavya's secret of Anirudh wanting the latter back in his life?

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

