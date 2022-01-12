SUPER CUTE! Mukku aka Aneri Vajani is all hearts for her mother's reaction to her current track in Anupama, but there's a TWIST

MUMBAI: Anupama is currently ruling our television screens. From women empowerment to domestic violence, the show has targeted strong and yet sensitive topics.

Mukku aka Aneri Vajani is the younger sister of Anuj Kapadia in the show. She is a victim of domestic violence and is in trauma. Aneri has pulled off the role with full conviction and fans have showered her with love for her performance.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, her mother Urmila Vajvani has taken to Instagram to appreciate her daughter’s performance. But the twist is that it's her brother or sister who has put up this story from her mother's account. And Aneri has in return appreciation for their kind and cute gesture.

In the upcoming track, Anupama humbly asks Anuj to stop even though Anuj stood up for her when she needed it. It’ll be interesting now to see what more trouble comes in Anuj and Malvika’s way and how Anupama stands firm to not just protect them from all the problems but also help Malvika overcome her issues.

