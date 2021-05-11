Super Dancer – Chapter 4 contestants to enthral viewers with Folk-Fusion dance performances this weekend

MUMBAI: Week-on-week, the talented kids on Super Dancer – Chapter 4 have been putting their best foot forward under the mentorship of their respective super gurus leaving the audience awestruck! This weekend too promises to be nothing short of a visual spectacle. As the Super Dancer stage welcomes distinguished guests – Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, the contestants bring to life Folk-Fusion, dance forms from across our country with a distinct rendition of their own strengths. Tune in to Super Dancer – Chapter 4 this weekend at 8:00pm to watch the magic unfold.

Turns out that Supriya Pilgaonkar is an avid viewer of the dance show and follows the contestants journey closely. Furthermore, both Sachin and Supriya were amazed at the talent they witnessed and the dance forms that were beautifully presented. Judges Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora and Anurag Basu couldn’t hold back praises for the little contestants who surpassed their expectations.

The energy and excitement was so high that it compelled Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar to take to the stage and showcase their dancing prowess as well! Not the ones to be held back, Anurag Basu aka Dada performed a spectacular Dhunuchi Dance and was joined by Malaika Arora.



Watch the mesmerising folk-fusion dance performances on Super Dancer - Chapter 4, this Saturday & Sunday at 8.00 pm only on Sony Entertainment