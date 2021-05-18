Super Dancer Chapter 4: As Geeta Kapur is seen wearing sindoor in one of her looks, fans ask if she is married

MUMBAI: ‘Super Dancer 4’ has been entertaining the audience. It is hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi. They are shooting for the show in Daman inside a bio-bubble. Super Dancer Chapter 4 judge Geeta Kapur is currently making headlines for her look.

Well, a few recent pictures of the choreographer have caught everyone’s attention. In the recent pictures, which she posted on social media, she is seen wearing a beautiful red outfit, a navratna necklace, pearl ring, red lipstick and sindoor on her head. As per public knowledge, Geeta Kapur popularly known as Geeta Maa, is not married and hence the ‘sindoor’ on her head has piqued fans’ curiosity. Soon they started pouring in comments on the pictures asking if she got married.

A social media user wrote, “Maa ki maag me sindoor... Maa ki shadi kab hui?” Another user wrote, “Sindoor kis k nam ka he geetu ma?” While many fans appreciated how beautiful she looks, many of them questioned about the red vermillion. The dash of sindoor has left everyone wondering if the choreographer had a secret wedding. “Ready set shoot ... #superdancerchapter4,” Geeta wrote in her Instagram post.

