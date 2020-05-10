Super Dancer: Katrina Kaif was impressed to see her mini version in Rupsa

MUMBAI: Super Dancer 3 is one of the most loved dance reality shows on television. The show is doing exceptionally well for itself and is loved by the audience. The acts on the show are amazing and breath-taking. Even the judges are shocked with the daring acts of the contestants.

The show is been judges by Geeta Kapur, Shilpa Shetty and Anurag Basu. The talent on this show is to another level and kids who are barely 4 -5 years participate and shock the judges and the audiences.

The show has had a successful 3 seasons and every time has topped the BARC charts.

Now we came across a video where Katrina Kaif was mesmerized after watching little Rupsa Batabyal performance.

Rupsa is just six years old but danced as if she was born to dance, her every performance was loved by the judges and the audiences and no wonder she emerged as the winner of the show.

Now we came across a video where Rupsa had performed on the song Afgan Jalebi and Katrina and Salman Khan who were the celebrity judges were shocked and stumped with her performance.

Katrina was overwhelmed and she said that she could see her mini version in her. Salman told the little kid that she didn’t dance like a little baby but it felt like an adult dancing and god as gifted her with the talent of dancing.

Shilpa Shetty said that she dances with her soul and it’s a proud feeling to see her perform.

Well Rupsa every week got the highest votes and emerged as the winner of the show.

There is no doubt that this show gives us such talented kids.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

(VIDEO CREDIT : YOUTUBE, SONYTV, SONYLIV, SHASANKA YT)