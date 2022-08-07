SUPER EXCITING NEWS! Barrister Babu's Tupur aka Diksha Tiwari APPROACHED for Barrister Babu 2? Actress REVEALS

Barrister Babu is popular for its capacity to enlighten its audience about the social issues that seem normal to a lot of people in our country. They not only highlight the issue but also provide effective solutions to them and educate the masses about right and wrong.

Diksha Tiwari

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another refreshing update from your favourite show Barrister Babu. 

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Barrister Babu is popular for its capacity to enlighten its audience about the social issues that seem normal to a lot of people in our country. They not only highlight the issue but also provide effective solutions to them and educate the masses about right and wrong. We had exclusively learnt that the show is all set to return with a sequel on Colors' Rishtey. There will be a new cast for sure but we have a piece of big news to share. 

We exclusively updated that Aurra Bhatnagar returns to play the lead for the sequel as well. She was overtly adored as Bondita in Barrister Babu and she had set a benchmark for the character later the role was played by Anchal Sahu. The show ended with Bondita and Anirudh reuniting with their two adorable children and Batuk's tortures ended. 

Krish Chauhan bags the show in a pivotal role. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. We have seen Krish earlier in shows like Punyashlok Ahilyabai, Balika Vadhu 2 and more. 

We are really excited to meet Aurra back on screen after the first season. it is speculated that the second season shall have interesting drama to unfold.

We had seen Diksha Tiwari in the previous season nailing a great character in the show. According to reports, actors from the previous season have been approached to reprise their roles in the second season, now a fan asked Diksha if she will be also seen in Barrister Babu 2, and she replied that she still has no clue about it. 

Do you guys also want to see Diksha reprise her role in the show? 

