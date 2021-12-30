SUPER EXCITING! Paras Kalnawat has an EXCITING SCHEME to make you meet Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna; Check out how?

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on the television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

In the upcoming episode, The families stand stunned when Malvika asks Anupamaa’s hand for Anuj and demands their wedding. Anupamaa is finally in love with Anuj but unfortunately, Anuj doesn’t know this and this is why he shockingly lashes out at Malvika for making such stupid demand. Malvika gets shocked at Anuj’s reaction while Anuj has issues with how Malvika can impose her stubbornness on Anupamaa without knowing her opinion.

Since the track is all set to come, Paras Kalnawat aka Samar revealed the reason behind the delay in Anuj and Anupamaa's wedding. Now, Samar aka Paras is ready to make you meet Anuj Kapadia by just taking this small fee, he is quite open for Pre-bookings too.

Check out the post:

Rajan Shahi has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting storyline.

What do you have to say about it?

Are you all excited about the upcoming show?

