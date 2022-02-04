SUPER INTERESTING! 'I love Gajar Ka Halwa' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh gets CANDID about his FAVOURITES

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and understanding between the stars of the show. The entire star cast gets along with each other, and they have a fun time on the sets, which one can see in the BTS videos they share. In a live conversation, Yogendra reveals his favourites with the fans.

Yogendra's favourite colour is Red, while his favourite destination these days has been his hometown and loves to relax at his farmhouse there. A fan asked him about his favourite cuisine he revealed that it has always been Indian and as it is winter he loves to have Gajar ka Halwa and has a sweet tooth for food.

His favourite shows and films have been Rangbaaz and Pursuit of Happiness, while Armenia is his favourite holiday destination.

Currently, in the show, Pulkit will give a reality check to Sai and would tell her that now her condition is just like Palki, as Virar first left her and then got married to Sai thus breaking her heart, and they're also Paki forgiven him and moved on in life.

The same thing Sai is doing as she has forgiven him and is moving on in life which is wrong as such people should never change and he won’t be surprised if Virat will leave Shruti and his child too someday. Sai somewhere feels that Pulkit is right but then explains to him that Virar really supported her at the time when no one was there in her life and now it's payback time.

