SUPER INTERESTING! Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer and Fanaa's Paakhi aka Reem have a Tujhse Hai Raabta CONNECTION

Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta had been a household name when the show was on, with Sehban Azim and Reem Sameer in the lead role as Kalyani and Malhar Rane. Before Reem was locked for the show there was one interesting audition that we got our hands-on.

We came to know that before Reem, Sumbul was shortlisted for the show and she had even given the mock shoot for it, the audition really made us think what would have been the reason for not choosing the role if she did fit it well? Later, Reem was selected for the character and the rest has been history.

For now, Sumbul has been slaying as Imlie in the show and Reem is all set to come with her show Fanaa as Paakhi. Talking about Imlie, we had revealed that Manasvi Vasisht replaced Gashmeer in the show as Aditya. The current promo revealed his first look.

Currently in the show, Imlie and Aryan are living in the hut to save themselves from the bad storm and that’s when Imlie will be breaking the wall of the hut as she is frustrated that she cannot find Aditya and she is breaking the wall of the hut, Aditya is lying unconscious in the other side and Imlie unknowingly break a pot of water which falls on Aditya and he comes to conscious and as he gets up to free himself. Imlie is unaware that Aditya is so to her, but by the time he could reach out to her, the villagers had taken her and Aryan away.

On the other hand, Aryan makes it very clear to Imlie that they aren’t friends and that they only have a professional relationship. It will be interesting to see if Imlie is able to reach Aditya or not.

