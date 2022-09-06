SUPER INTRIGUING! Upcoming episode of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar will have Anupamaa's Shahs and Kapadias Vs Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Chavans

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

As we all know Anupamaa and Anuj's family is going to expand and we shall have two new love stories in the show. We had exclusively updated that Adhik and Pakhi, Sara and Samar shall get paired opposite each other, where Sara and Adhik are siblings and Anuj's niece and nephew. This is surely going to add a lot of spice to the show.

Well, we had exclusively updated about Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and now the most exciting update is that we would see Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey donning the Sarees, while Sudhanshu wears it on the kurta, Gaurav dons the whole look with the hair too.

Now the intriguing episode shall have a face off between the Shah- Kapadias and Chavans. The episode shall be Anupamaa vs Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, well, Alpana Buch and team Anupamaa are already excited to compete with team Ghum. As both the shows have been on the top slots for the longest time. Check out all the fun they shall have:

Currently, Vanraj will finally meet Anuj’s family and he will try to bond with them during Kinjal’s baby shower and that’s when Ankush will offer a job to Vanraj in the Kapadia empire. But when he tries to fix him up in the company he will be shocked to know that Anupama has the signing authority for the entire empire. He would be shocked to know that Anuj has given such a huge power to Anupama.

