Super Star Singer 2: Exclusive! Team Ek Villian Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie

This weekend the show will be graced by actors Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria who would be promoting their upcoming movie Ek Villian returns.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 14:00
MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV. The show is doing extremely well for itself and has become the number one reality show on television.

It’s a kids' reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The show has begun. The talented singers have shocked the audience and the judges.

Along with the judges, we have masters who would be training the children to sing.

The show has got its top 12 contestants.

Every week new celebrities come and grace the show where they come and interact with the contestants and the judges of the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns.

They will be interacting with the contestants and the judges of the show and will be having some fun segments.

Well, the episode is going to be an entertaining one and the audience is going to have a lot of fun watching it.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video