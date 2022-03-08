Super Star Singer Season 2: Exclusive! Akshay Kumar to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan

In the upcoming episode of Super Star Singer Season 2, Akshay Kumar will be gracing the show where he will be promoting his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 11:17
MUMBAI : Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV. The show is doing extremely well for itself and has become the number one reality show on television.

It’s a kids' reality show. Kids between the age of 6 to 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The show has begun. The talented singers have shocked the audience and the judges.

Along with the judges, we have masters who would be training the children to sing.

The show has got its top 12 contestants.

Every week new celebrities come and grace the show and interact with the contestants and the judges of the show.

As per sources, Akshay Kumar will be gracing the show where he will be interacting with the judges and the audiences and would be having fun segments with the host of the show.

He would be also interact with the contestants on the show and would be encouraging them to perform well.

Well, the episode is going to be an entertaining one and the audience is going to have a lot of fun watching it.

There is no doubt that the contestants are super talented on the show and it becomes tough for the judges to judge them.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 11:17

