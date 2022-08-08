Super Star Singer Season 2: Exclusive! Kareena Kapoor Khan to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha

MUMBAI:Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV. The show is doing extremely well for itself and has become the number one reality show on television.

It’s a kids' reality show. Kids between the age group of 6 to 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The show has begun. The talented singers have shocked the audience and the judges with their performance.

Along with the judges, we have masters who train the children to sing.

The show has got its top 12 contestants.

Every week new celebrities come and grace the show and interact with the contestants and the judges of the show.

ALSO READ: Superstar Singer Season 2: Shocking! Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali threatened on television

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be gracing the show where she would be promoting her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

The actress will be having fun segments with the host and the contestants of the show.

This will be the first time that the actress will be coming on the show and the fans are excited to see her.

Well, the episode is going to be an entertaining one and the audience is going to have a lot of fun watching it.

There is no doubt that the contestants are super talented and it becomes tough for the judges to judge them.

Are you excited to see Kareena on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



ALSO READ : Exclusive: Captains of Superstar Singer 2 to grace The Kapil Sharma Show