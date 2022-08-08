Super Star Singer Season 2: Exclusive! Kareena Kapoor Khan to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha

In the upcoming episode of Super Star Singer Season 2, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen as a guest. She will be promoting her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 17:43
Super Star Singer Season 2: Exclusive! Kareena Kapoor Khan to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha

MUMBAI:Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV. The show is doing extremely well for itself and has become the number one reality show on television.

It’s a kids' reality show. Kids between the age group of 6 to 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The show has begun. The talented singers have shocked the audience and the judges with their performance.

Along with the judges, we have masters who train the children to sing.

The show has got its top 12 contestants.

Every week new celebrities come and grace the show and interact with the contestants and the judges of the show.

ALSO READ: Superstar Singer Season 2: Shocking! Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali threatened on television

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be gracing the show where she would be promoting her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

 The actress will be having fun segments with the host and the contestants of the show.

This will be the first time that the actress will be coming on the show and the fans are excited to see her.

Well, the episode is going to be an entertaining one and the audience is going to have a lot of fun watching it.

There is no doubt that the contestants are super talented and it becomes tough for the judges to judge them.

Are you excited to see Kareena on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

ALSO READ : Exclusive: Captains of Superstar Singer 2 to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

Superstar Singer 2 Sony TV Sony Television Sony LIV Salman Ali Indian Idol 10 Javed Ali Alka Yagnik Himesh Reshammiya. Aditya Narayan Anandji Virji Shah Kareena Kapoor Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 17:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Revealed! Devraj’s plan successful, Manini’s son revealed
MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit series, including Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, Meet....
EXCLUSIVE! Gulshan Devaiah on the challenges he faced while filming for Duranga: The underwater swimming sequences which we did were a bit challenging
MUMBAI : Gulshan Devaiah is one of the most popular actors of Bollywood and web shows. The talented actor has impressed...
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Khushank Arora to be roped in for Star Plus' upcoming show by Shaika Films
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Yeh Hai Chahatein: OMG! Armaan plays the big game, Ruhi gets kidnapped
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Exclusive! Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame Jatin Arora bag Shaika's next for Star Plus
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update. TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of...
Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: OMG! Akshay Kumar auditions for the lead in Anupamaa?
MUMBAI: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their...
Recent Stories
Latest Update! Has Kiara Advani dropped a hint on the sequel of Jug Jugg Jeeyo? See Insta post
Latest Update! Has Kiara Advani dropped a hint on the sequel of Jug Jugg Jeeyo? See Insta post
Latest Video