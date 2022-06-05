Super Star Singer Season 2 : Stunning! Salman Ali and his student Mani stunt the audience with their smashing jugalbandi performance

Salman Ali and Mani give a stunning performance and stump the judges and leave them speechless and it will be a treat to watch them perform.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 19:14
MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show coming up on Sony TV. 

It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol. 

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya. 

The show has begun and one can see many talented singers auditioning and leaving the judges in shock. 

Now along with the judges we would also be having the masters who would be training these children to sing and on that basis they would be trained. 

The show has got its 12 top cotnestants of the show and each child is so talented from the other. 

Now we came across a video where one can see Salman and his student Mani who will have a jugalbandi where they will perform together and they stump the judges with their performances. 

( ALSO READ :Superstar Singer Season 2: Shocking! Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali threatened on television

There is no doubt that both Salman and Mani both are very talented and their performance is mesmerizing to watch. 

The video will make one thing about talent in one frame. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

 ( ALSO READ :Exclusive: Captains of Superstar Singer 2 to grace The Kapil Sharma Show )

Superstar Singer 2
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 19:14

