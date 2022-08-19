Super Star Singer Season 2: Wow! Neha Kakkar reveals the winning trophy on the show along with judge Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI :Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV. The show is doing extremely well for itself and has become the number one reality show on television.

It’s a kids' reality show. Kids between the age group of 6 to 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya



The show has begun. The talented singers have shocked the audience and the judges with their performance.

Along with the judges, we have masters who train the children to sing



Every week new celebrities come and grace the show and interact with the contestants and the judges of the show.

In the upcoming episode, Neha Kakkar will be gracing the show where she would be interacting with the judges and the contestants of the show.

She would be coming to promote the upcoming season of Indian Idol as she would be judging it.

In the episode, she would finally reveal the trophy for the show and the contestants would get excited and motivated to perform.

Along with her even judge Himesh Reshammiya reveals the trophy.

Well, the audience is going to have a tough time choosing the winner of the show as all the contestants are so talented that’s going to be difficult to vote.

