Super Twist! BB15 contestants have to shell out Rs 5 lakh from the prize money for ‘access all area ticket’

MUMBAI : In the upcoming episode of theBB15, the housemates are in a state of shock as Bigg Boss has demanded Rs 5 lakh from the prize money for ‘access all area ticket’ after he expelled the Gharwalis from the main house. Now the Gharwalis and Junglewasis can enter the house only after they fulfill his demand.

However, as the game begins the contestants jump to do the task. Meanwhile,Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal, from the opposing teams get physical and a fight breaks out between them. Tejasswi enters their fight in support of Karan and Jay Bhanushali screams at her saying, ‘Just because he is in your team, you can’t be supporting the wrong person.’

The task is going to change many dynamics in the house and it will be interesting to see if Jay lets others complete the task since prize money is involved.

In the previous episode, Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht were shown the door by the housemates for their poor performance in the show. On the other hand, Nishant Bhat, captain of the house, nominated eight people - Ieshaan ehgaal, Miesha Iyer, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, Afsana Khan, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kottian.

Credit: ETimes