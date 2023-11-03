Super! Vivian Dsena opens up about how he deals with Trollers, check out what he has to say

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. Vivian Dsena recently took up a Q and A session on his social media and had many interesting replies for his fans!

The television industry is filled with talent and handsome hunks who become youth icons. Vivian Dsena is one such name who has been entertaining the fans for a long time consistently.

We have seen the actor in superhit shows like Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki, Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and he was loved for his performance in all the shows!

Vivian being an actor, inadvertently a public figure has to battle the same troubles that come along with fame. They are constantly in the public eye and trolling is something that is very rampant with celebrities.

Vivian recently took a Q & A session on his social media and his fans had many interesting questions for the actor and he impressed us with his witty answers. One of the questions was if there was a chance for PKYEK 2 and he replied that they should ask Ekta Ma’am.

One reply that caught our eyes was about trolling and his reply was to the point and logical and brought a smile to our face!

Check out!

He clearly stated, “Ignore them They don’t pay my bills” which was a truth that no one can deny!

What do you think of this reply?

Do let us know in the comments below!

