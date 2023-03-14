Super! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pranali Rathod has a fun day out with This Parineetii beauty, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. This time we bring to you a story of these telly beauties’ fun day out. They were former co-stars and now close friends.

Pranali Rathod has been winning hearts with her fierce and righteous character of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the audience loves her pairing with Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda. The current track focuses on the tumultuous relationships in the family.

The actress was seen having a fun day out with friend Aanchal Sahu and they were both part of the show Barrister Babu. Seems like the beauties bonded ever since the time of their show and are still in touch. Aanchal now stars in Parineetii and plays the role of a devoted friend and loyal wife.

The actors live a tedious life putting in long and exhausting hours in work and shoot and seldom get some time for themselves. Anchal and Pranali are both talented actresses and the masses vouch for their dedication towards their work.

They seem to be very relaxed here as they embrace their inner child and have a fun time on trampolines and bouncing their hearts out! And not just that, might we say they even participated in some daredevil stunts!

Both the actresses are doing well for themselves and the audience loves their characters in their respective shows.

