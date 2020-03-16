Superb! Aamir Khan’s sister to makes television debut with THIS show, deets inside

MUMBAI: Actor, producer and sister of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, Nikhat Khan, who rose to fame with Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji, Mission Mangal is all set to make her television debut with a Star Plus and Disney Plus Hotstar show called Banni Chow Home Delivery, a Hindi adaptation of Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery.

As a producer, Nikhat Khan is behind projects like her brother’s films Lagaan, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Tum Mere Ho, among others. The latter film was directed by Nikhat and Aamir’s father Tahir Hussain. Nikhat has also starred as an actor in films like Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh, Tanhaji, among others.

Created by noted TV producer Shashi Mittal, Banni Chow stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in lead roles. Apart from Nikhat, Rajendra Chawla, Harsh Vashisht, Vishal Puri, Parvati Sehgal, Ayush Anand, Pooja Singh, among others are also in the supporting cast.

The show is a Hindi adaptation of Khukumoni Home Delivery, a show from Star’s own Star Jalsha, an entertainment channel geared towards Bengali-speaking viewers. The story follows an orphan girl who delivers food from home to home to earn a living. There is also a mentally-ill character with a love of music.

