SUPERB! Adish Vaidya on his bonding with on-screen 'bhabhis' Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh: They are different individuals by nature and I can't say that I love any of them less

We all know that the show is going through a crucial track where Sai and Virat are now getting closer to each other and Paakhi is having a hard time seeing all this.

The upcoming episode will see a huge twist in the story where Samrat will mark his comeback which will bring troubles in Virat and Sai's life.

Paakhi too will have a hard time seeing her husband back as she will no longer have a chance to have Virat in her life.

The Chavan family is not even aware of all this and what they are going to see ahead.

While the on-screen drama continues, the show's star cast gels quite well off-screen.

Adish Vaidya is a happy-go-lucky character of the show whose presence always brings smiles on everyone's face.

The actor shares an equally beautiful bond with everyone off-screen.

Adish plays the role of Mohit Chavan on the show and fans are loving his delightful presence.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Adish aka Mohit and asked him about his off-screen bond with his bhabhis Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh.

Adish said, ''I share a very lovely bond with both Ayesha and Aishwarya off-screen even though my relationship with both of them on the show is very different. They are very different individuals by nature. Honestly, if I have to compare them, I can't really say that I love anybody less. It's a very nice and pure bond between me and both of them. I am very happy to be working and I love both of them.''

