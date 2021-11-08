Superb! Avneet Kaur to make her Bollywood debut as a lead opposite this Sacred Games actor

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is all geared up to make her Bollywood debut. The actress started her journey as a contestant in a dance reality show and paved her way through in the entertainment industry. Let’s take a look at all of her journey.

Avneet will be seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a film produced by Kangana Ranaut. This is Kangana’s debut as a producer. Avneet will play the role of Tasleem Khan aka Tiku.

Avneet Kaur was just 10 when she began her career with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. However, she was eliminated before the semi-finals.

She made her acting debut in 2012 with Meri Maa, where she played young Jhilmil. It was the adaptation of Bengali show Maa....Tomay Chara Ghum Ashena. Avneet was also seen as a child actress in TV shows like Savitri, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Hamari Sister Didi, and a few others.

She shot to fame while playing the role of Princess Yasmine in Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She played the role for 2 years, before calling it quits.

Avneet will be making her debut in Bollywood as a lead actress now, but this is not her first Hindi film. She was seen in Mardaani and Mardaani 2.

Credits: TOI