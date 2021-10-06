Superb! Bharti Singh has a befitting response to trolls

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are set to launch The Indian Game Show on the former’s YouTube channel Bharti TV. They had recently taken off to Dubai to launch the show, which will have 50 celebrities playing fun-filled games.

Interacting over an Instagram live session with a media portal, Bharti and Haarsh spoke about the project and thanked their friends for having their back. “Everyone we called has been excited about being on our show. Who doesn’t want to be a kid again? However, their enthusiasm has proved that we have built some goodwill and people are there to support us,” shared Bharti.

Haarsh said that the show will launch in mid-November and air thrice a week. It would be a short-format show with high-end production value. He said, “The YouTube channel will have no vlogs but rather originally created shows. While we will soon announce the complete guest list, as of now I can say that our close friends Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Punit J Pathak, and Raghav Juyal will definitely feature in the show.”

Bharti has been in the news for having lost weight. Has she ever lost work because of it or been asked by makers to get slim?

The comedienne said, “Not at all, no one ever told me to lose weight. Even Haarsh, who has written and produced shows for me, never felt the need. Honestly, I realised that I would get tired very soon while doing normal chores at home. That’s when I decided to take control and having learnt about intermittent fasting through the celebs who come on our show, I decided to give it a try. And now that it worked, I do see a change around me. People would earlier just call me cute but now they even use the word hot for me. Haarsh too admires me when he sees me in my costume on Dance Deewane set. It does feel good.”

And how does he deal with the criticism that he is using Bharti’s fame? “It’s honestly not a big deal for us. As individuals and a couple, we are really very secure. I also feel that when I know I am right, whatever the world says, it really doesn’t matter,” Haarsh said. The actress and comedian added, “While trolls may not understand our equation, people who we work with know that Bharti will speak the lines only when Haarsh pens them. We are incomplete without each other and create a dhamaal when we work together. I honestly love mouthing Haarsh’s scripts as he understands me best. We really don’t care what others feel as we are strong together.”

