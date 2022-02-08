Superb! Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra’s spilled beans on his big fat royal wedding, Read to know more

MUMBAI: After Rang Lageya, Baarish, Chubhti Hai Saansein, Ring, Pyaar V Karna Sikhle, and more, 'Bigg Boss 13' co-contestants and best friends Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were recently seen in Tips Punjabi track Jinna Royi Aan.

While promoting the song, which has garnered over 5 million views since its release on January 30, we asked Paras about his wedding plans. While he shares his views on when his BFF will walk down the aisle, he also spilled the beans on how he wants his big, fat Punjabi wedding to be held. And let us tell you, it is on the level of royals.

When quizzed about whether he has wedding plans in the near future, Paras Chhabra told, “It’s better agar mai abhi sirf aur sirf apni shaadi jisse karu woh kaam se karu. Aur itna kaam karu, itna pasia kamao ki kal ko shaadi karne mein na toh raja, maharajo wali shaadi karu.”

The Bigg Boss 13 finalist added, “Mujhe chahiye 100 dhol wale Punjab se chahiye, joh saath mein dhol bhajaye meri baarat me. Uss level ka mujhe shaadi karni hai toh mujhe bahot sare paise kamana hoga. Toh abhi time hai.”

Paras Chhabra even spoke about Mahira Sharma tying the nuptial knot and said, “Pressure nahi hai, ladki hai. Abhi choti hai age mein. Abhi toh bahot kaam karna hai.”

Credit: koimoi



